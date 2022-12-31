HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

International flower show in Wayanad from Sunday

December 31, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. K. Ajith Kumar, Associate Director, Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), Ambalavayal, showing the Lilium collection imported from the Netherlands for ‘Poopoli’, a 15-day International Flower Show that begins on Sunday at Amabalavayal in Wayanad.

Dr. K. Ajith Kumar, Associate Director, Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), Ambalavayal, showing the Lilium collection imported from the Netherlands for ‘Poopoli’, a 15-day International Flower Show that begins on Sunday at Amabalavayal in Wayanad. | Photo Credit: E.M. MANOJ

All arrangements are in place for the seventh edition of ‘Poopoli’, an international flower show and agri fest jointly organised by the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) and the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare at Ambalavayal in Wayanad from January 1 to 15.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will inaugurate the event at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The 15-day fiesta will showcase the potential of floriculture in the high range of Wayanad, besides fostering better collaboration among multi-stakeholders including scientists, farmers, traders, and entrepreneurs in the sector, K. Ajith Kumar, Associate Director, Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), Ambalavayal, told The Hindu.

Six varieties of Hybrid Lilium and five varieties of Gerbera imported from the Netherlands are the major cynosures of the fiesta, Dr. Ajithkumar said. As many as 34,800 bulbs of Lilium have been imported for the show, he added.

“Around 3,00,000 lakh people visited the flower show in 2020, but we expect up to 5,00,000 visitors this time,” Dr. Ajith Kumar said, adding that the KAU had spent ₹1.5 core for organising the event.

Apart from the imported varieties, a large variety of flowers such as perennial balsams, dahlia, gladiolus, marigold, miniature dahlia, chrysanthemum, celosia, poinsettia, pentas, salvia, rose, canna, petunia, china aster, and thumbergia spread over 10 acres will lend colour to the show, he said.

The other attractions include thematic gardens (rock garden, moon garden, and floating garden), fountains, and an aquarium with different species of ornamental fish varieties.

As many as 350 stalls, including 100 stalls of government agencies, will be part of the event. Moreover, there will be sale of various agricultural technologies, equipment, machinery, and value-added products.

The participants include research and development institutes of ICAR, various stations of Agricultural University, Agriculture department, NGOs, and private agro firms. The KSRTC will operate special services from Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad districts.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.