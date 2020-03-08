International film fete begins in Kollam today

KOLLAM

To be held from March 9 to 11

The third edition of Quilon International Film Festival (QIFF) will be held from March 9 to 11 at Kollam.

Jointly organised by Kerala University Union, Kerala State Youth Commission and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the festival will feature 21 noted films in various languages including English, Spanish, Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil.

Tamil film Ilai, written and directed by Bineesh Raj, will be the opening film. Many award-winning films including Parasite, the Korean film that bagged four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards, are part of the line-up.

The inaugural function will be held on March 9 at 3 p.m. in the presence of K.Somaprasad, MP.

There is provision for both offline registration and online registration via https://qiff.in/.

Happy as Lazzaro, I am not a Witch, The Favourite, The Guilty, Shoplifters, Veyilmarangal, Following, Taxi Driver, The Big Lebowski, Ford v Ferrari, Vertigo, Fan Chan, No Country for Old Men, the Delivery Boy, Ash is Purest White, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Kunju Daivam, Vanishing Point and Baby Driver are among the films to be screened. The films will be screened at G Max Movies, Bishop Jerome Nagar. For more details and registration contact 9961227596, 9497080847.