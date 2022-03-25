International Film festival Thrissur begins

The 17th International Theatre Festival Thrissur began here on Friday. In all, 75 films of various languages will be screened in the two-week festival, which will conclude on April 7. The festival will focus on films of new filmmakers.

A Hero, directed by Asghar Farhadi, which is a Cannes Film Festival Grand Prix winner, was the highlight on the opening day.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will formally inaugurate the festival on Saturday. Mayor M.K. Varghese will preside over. P. Balachandran, MLA, will deliver key-note address. Churuli, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, will be screened after the inaugural function.

While 56 films will be screened in Sree Theatre, 14 films will be screened in Banerji Club. St. Thomas College will be the venue for 16 films and 14 movies will be screened in Mass Movies, Irinjalakuda. No shows will be there on March 28 and 29.