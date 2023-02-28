ADVERTISEMENT

International Film Festival of Thrissur to begin on March 3

February 28, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The International Film Festival of Thrissur (IFFT) will begin here on March 3. The festival, which will be held at two screens (Screen 5&6) of INOX, Sobha City, Puzhakkal, will show 70 films from 30 countries. In all, 10 films (at 10 a.m., 12 noon, 3p.m. 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. ) will be shown on each day.

FIPRESCI -India Award for Bet Debut International; K.W. Joseph film award for Best Indian Debut; and Award for Best Malayalam Debut; will be given for selected films, according to the organisers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US