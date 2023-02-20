International film festival in Kottayam from February 24 to 28

February 20, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

As many as 39 feature films including 17 movies that have won top honours in various international film festivals will be screened as part of the Kottayam International Film Festival to be held here February 24 to 28.

An official statement on Monday said movies that won acclaim in festivals such as the Cannes, Venice, Berlin, Busan, Cairo, Locarno and San Sebastian and movies that received Oscar nominations will be screened in the festival.

The screenings, to be conducted in Anaswara and Asha cinema threatres in Kottayam town, besides CMS College, will be held across different categories such as world, Indian and Malayalam cinemas. The five-day event is being organised by the Kerala State Chalchitra Academy in collaboration with the Kottayam Film Society, Information and Public Relations Department, Federation of Film Societies of India and various other film organizations.

Registration for delegate pass can be done online through the link https://registration.iffk.in/. The delegate fee is ₹300 for general category and ₹150 for students. Registration can also be done directly through the counter set up at Anaswara theatre from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.