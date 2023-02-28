ADVERTISEMENT

International Film festival in Kottayam concludes

February 28, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The five-day-long International Film Festival in Kottayam drew to a close here on Tuesday.

Kottayam legislator Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan inaugurated the valedictory session of the festival here in the evening. He said the event had scripted history in terms of public participation.

Speaking on the occasion, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy vice chairman Prem Kumar said the options of making Kottayam a permanent venue of the festival were being actively considered by the authorities.

As many as 39 feature films including 17 movies that won top honours in various international film festivals were screened as part of the event. Besides the movie screenings, the open forums and cultural events organised in connection with the festival too drew huge crowds.

The five-day event was organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy in collaboration with the Kottayam Film Society, Information and Public Relations Department, Federation of Film Societies of India, and various other film organisations.

CONNECT WITH US