International Festival of Theatre School event to explore relationship between pedagogy and theatre

January 13, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Thrissur

The second edition of the International Festival of Theatre School (IFTS) will begin on Sunday (January 14) at the School of Drama and Fine Arts at the John Mathai Centre, University of Calicut, Thrissur.

The six-day event based on the theme ‘Carnival of Pedagogy: Theatre and Ecology’ is meant to explore pedagogy at the intersection of theatre and ecology.

The festival will offer a multitude of events designed to ensure participation from diverse backgrounds and regions, transcending borders. These events aim to comprehensively explore pedagogy connecting theatre and ecology, foster cultural exchange and establish connections between nature, life and art. The event aims to seek practical and philosophical solutions to shape the future of this convergence, according to Abhilash Pillai, Director, School of Drama and Fine Arts.

The ceremony will be inaugurated by Minister of Higher education and Social Justice R. Bindu. Tribal farmer and Padma Shri awardee Cheruvayal Raman will attend the inaugural ceremony.

The IFTS will introduce two postgraduate theatre scholarships: Rakesh Bharadwaj IFTS Fellowship at the School of Drama and Fine Arts, University of Calicut and ESAF-IFTS Fellowship at School of Drama and Fine Arts, University of Calicut. Besides, twelve young regional theatre practitioners will be given the opportunity to holistically participate in the IFTS.

Stalwarts from the Indian theatre scene including Neelam Man Singh Chowdhry, M.K. Raina and Maya Krishna Rao, will bring their invaluable expertise to the festival. The event features experts like Gargi Bharadwaj, Anita Rajan and Ameet Parameswaran, contributing to vibrant discussions. Narippatta Raju and Shailaja J, representing regional insights, will join the ensemble, enriching the cultural tapestry. The festival will welcome 15 esteemed institutional delegations from across the world.

A Winter Production Camp will be led by Vishnupad Barve, ensuring a creative exploration of theatrical craft. Cultural events like Kalamezhuth & Sarppam paattu, Tholppavakoothu, Padayani and Thirayattam will add to the performative nexus of ecological and cultural consciousness.

