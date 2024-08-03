GIFT a SubscriptionGift
International Design Contest ROBOCON from August 5

Published - August 03, 2024 06:41 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The International Design Contest (IDC) ROBOCON 2024 will be held at Amrita Vishwavidyapeetham, Amritapuri campus, from August 5 to 17.

Contestants from eight countries will participate in the event. The competition has been organised under the leadership of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and Amrita HUT Labs with the aim of promoting technical skill development in the field of robotics. After selecting various ideas, the contestants will design the robots on the competition stage. Each team will present the robots they have developed on August 17 when the competition ends. Teams from India, Japan, China, the U.S., Thailand, Egypt, Singapore, and South Korea will participate in the competition . Singapore Consul General Edgar Pang will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on August 5.

