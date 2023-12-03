HamberMenu
International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrated in Thiruvananthapuram

Unarvu 2023 is organised by the district panchayat and district Social Justice department to celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities

December 03, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Differently abled girls participating in a group dance competition held as part of Unarvu 2023, celebrating International Day of Persons with Disabilities, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

The district panchayat and the district Social Justice department together organised Unarvu 2023 to celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Sunday.

V. Joy, MLA, who inaugurated Unarvu at Government College for Women, Vazhuthacaud, emphasised the need to identify areas where the differently abled could excel and provide them with training and encouragement.

Unarvu was organised with the aim of bringing the differently abled into the mainstream, thus increasing their participation and leadership for social development.

District Collector Geromic George hoisted the flag. Arts and sports competitions, sale and exhibition of crafts products made by children of institutions for the differently abled, felicitations of persons who have made significant contributions to the uplift of differently abled, and a carnival for the differently abled were organised as part of Unarvu.

Fancy dress, group dance, elocution, painting, singing, and mimicry were some of the competitions organised across five venues on the occasion. More than 1,200 differently abled people participated in the events in categories ranging from sub-junior to super senior.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, inaugurated the valedictory of Unarvu. Prizes were given away to the participants of the arts and sports contests on the occasion. Singer G. Venugopal was the chief guest. District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar, vice president Shylaja Beegam, Social Justice Director H. Dineshan, and district social justice officer Shinymol M. were present.

