The cooperative movement in the State has become the flag-bearer of survival during times of crises, Minister for Cooperation Kadakampally Surendran has said. He was addressing the cooperative sector in an online gathering in connection with International Day of Cooperatives here on Saturday.

Mr. Surendran said the cooperative sector stepped forward to help those affected by the floods in 2018 and 2019 by building houses for 2,000 families who had lost their houses. The activities during COVID-19 too were exemplary.

The changes brought about through the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance would impact the sector in the State. An online discussion would be held in protest against the Ordinance on July 7, he said.