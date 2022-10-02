International Day for Older Persons observed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM International Day for Older Persons was observed in the district with various programmes including felicitation to senior citizens on Saturday.

During a programme held in his chamber in the Collectorate, District Collector Geromic George honoured seven senior citizens and presented personalised messages issued by the Election Commission to extend gratitude to them.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar formally inaugurated a fortnight-long programme organised by the Health department in Nemom. Sensitisation programmes will be held during the period to spread awareness on the various schemes meant to address physical, mental and financial problems faced by senior citizens, according to a press note.

As part of efforts to make health institutions senior citizen-friendly, the department has adopted a number of steps including establish geriatric wards, outpatient and physiotherapy units in district hospitals Stroke clinics, cath labs, coronary care units and dialysis units have also been set up in these centres.

The Parassala grama panchayat launched a senior citizens club to mark the occasion. C.K. Hareendran, MLA, inaugurated the forum.