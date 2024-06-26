ADVERTISEMENT

International day against drug abuse observed

Published - June 26, 2024 06:38 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed at KVM College of Arts and Science, Cherthala, on Wednesday. The programme, organised jointly by the Anti-Narcotic Club, National Service Scheme and Excise department, was inaugurated by excise officer Moby Varghese.

A short film on drug abuse was screened and a mime by the college students was staged on the occasion. Faculty members and students took an anti drug pledge.

The day was observed at the Mathews Mar Athanasius Residential (MMAR) School, Chengannur under the Anti-Drug Club. Students of Class XI organised an assembly and student parliament on the occasion. It was inaugurated by assistant excise inspector P. Saji Kumar. Students took an anti drug pledge.

