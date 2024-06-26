GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

International day against drug abuse observed

Published - June 26, 2024 06:38 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed at KVM College of Arts and Science, Cherthala, on Wednesday. The programme, organised jointly by the Anti-Narcotic Club, National Service Scheme and Excise department, was inaugurated by excise officer Moby Varghese.

A short film on drug abuse was screened and a mime by the college students was staged on the occasion. Faculty members and students took an anti drug pledge.

The day was observed at the Mathews Mar Athanasius Residential (MMAR) School, Chengannur under the Anti-Drug Club. Students of Class XI organised an assembly and student parliament on the occasion. It was inaugurated by assistant excise inspector P. Saji Kumar. Students took an anti drug pledge.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.