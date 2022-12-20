International crafts festival to begin at Vadakara on December 22

December 20, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The 10th edition of Sargaalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival will begin at Sargaalaya Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Iringal near Vadakara on Thursday with the participation of 572 artisans from 11 nations.

Sargaalaya chief executive officer P.P. Bhaskaran told reporters here on Tuesday that Uzbekistan would feature as the partner country in the current edition of the festival with emphasis on crafts, culture and food of that country.

Besides Uzbekistan, artisans from Bangladesh, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Syria, Tajikistan, Thailand, Mauritius, and Lebanon and those from 26 States in India are taking part in the festival. One hundred talented artisans who are unable to make good sales will be given a grant of ₹5,000 from the Textile Ministry after the festival.

A major attraction of the festival will be the participation of schoolchildren. The first and second prize winners in 19 craft-related on-the-spot competitions at the State science fair organised by the Department of Public Education this year will display their products at the festival. They will also have an opportunity to interact with artisans of national and international repute.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the festival at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Kanathil Jameela, MLA, will preside over the function. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy will open the crafts bazar pavilion, while Payyoli municipal chairman Vadakayil Shafeekh will open the international pavilions. NABARD Chief General Manager Gopakumaran Nair G. will open the NABARD pavilion.

The festival is being organised with the support of the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Textiles, State Department of Tourism, and NABARD.