International conference on sustainable development

March 05, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Shyam Chand C., IFS, on Tuesday inaugurated Quaesitio ‘24, an international conference organised by St. Stephen’s College, Uzhavoor. Muhammad Haath of the Cochin University of Science and Technology delivered the keynote address. The two-day event, which focusses on `Sustainable Development for a Better Tomorrow’, features presentations by various Indian and international speakers. An official statement said the selected papers would be published in the peer-reviewed journal Aureole.

