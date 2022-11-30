International conference on security and prosperity in Bay of Bengal begins

November 30, 2022 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - KOCHI

Every littoral State in the Bay of Bengal has a fundamental stake in the security of the region as well as in effective ocean governance, and they must come together, pool their resources, and partner with one another in building their shared future, based on the principles of sustainability, inclusiveness and security for all, N. Ramachandran, former chairman of Cochin Port Authority, said.

He was delivering the inaugural address at a two-day international conference on ‘Security and Prosperity in the Bay of Bengal’ at Le Meridien in Kochi on Tuesday, organised by Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) South Asia, in the presence of global delegates, including diplomats.

Over the years, the Bay of Bengal has become a theatre of keen economic and strategic competition. There is relentless increase in geopolitical competitions and power rivalries in the region, while the Bay region itself has been constantly gaining in its economic and geopolitical significance. The region presents many multi-dimensional complexities as far as security is concerned. The conference offers an opportunity to think critically and generate a better understanding of the concerns, threats, and opportunities that the Bay of Bengal presents, Mr. Ramachandran said.

The others who joined in inaugurating the event include Nitirooge Phoneprasert, Consul-General of Thailand in Chennai, and Sujeet Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP. The two-day event is attended by among others foreign diplomats, government and defence officials, security experts and journalists from Germany, Thailand, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Maldives. They will deliberate on significant questions regarding unconventional security and other challenges with respect to economy, trade and investment, livelihoods, climate change, environment, marine governance, energy, human rights, and technology and innovation, while focusing on the strategic significance of the Bay of Bengal.

In his keynote address, Nitirooge Phoneprasert hoped that the conference would be good for policy makers to imbibe ideas and to know what exactly can be done for core countries in the region to benefit from the network of cooperation.

The Indo-Pacific is today the most important and strategic geographical entity in the world, and the Bay of Bengal is an integral part of the region, said Mr. Sujeet Kumar. “Through its focus in Southeast Asia through its Naval Route Policy and Act East Policy, India is largely focused on connecting with countries in the South-East Asian region.”

The event also saw the release of the book Maritime Security Complexes of the Indo-Pacific Region, a collective research publication by the Indian Council for World Affairs (ICWA) and CPPR, written by Vijay Sakhuja and Prof. Lawrence S. Prabhakar, and having articles by eminent scholars and thought leaders in the international relations’ landscape.

In his address, D. Dhanuraj, chairman, CPPR, said the rising importance of the Bay of Bengal was closely linked to the rapid economic growth of the littoral nations and of the major powers involved in the Bay. “The discussions will contribute to finding solutions to various challenges and also to working in tandem with littoral States on how to achieve prosperity in the region,” he added.

Mr. Frank Hoffman, referred to the post-colonial times, when the region was long ignored by great powers as it was characterised by an image of poverty, natural disasters, and political instability. “Today, the Bay has been receiving increasing attention because of its economic and geopolitical significance, making it an area of great power competition.”