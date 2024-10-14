International conference on alternative medicine at Pala

The 3rd International Conference on Traditional and Alternative Medicine (ICTAM 2024) and workshop drew to a close at St. Thomas College, Pala. Balendu Prakash, former honorary physician to the President of India inaugurated the event on Sunday. Joseph Thadathil, Manager of St. Thomas College, presided over. The event also featured online sessions by Anthropologist Roonie Moore from Dublin University, Valdis Pirags from Latvia, and Tashi Dawa from Tibet. A range of expert speakers specialising in Ayurveda, Siddha, Homeopathy, and Yunani also contributed to the event

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.