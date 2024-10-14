ADVERTISEMENT

International conference on alternative medicine at Pala

Published - October 14, 2024 07:13 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 3rd International Conference on Traditional and Alternative Medicine (ICTAM 2024) and workshop drew to a close at St. Thomas College, Pala. Balendu Prakash, former honorary physician to the President of India inaugurated the event on Sunday. Joseph Thadathil, Manager of St. Thomas College, presided over. The event also featured online sessions by Anthropologist Roonie Moore from Dublin University, Valdis Pirags from Latvia, and Tashi Dawa from Tibet. A range of expert speakers specialising in Ayurveda, Siddha, Homeopathy, and Yunani also contributed to the event

