International conference in Pala

Published - September 12, 2024 08:20 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, Bishop of Pala Diocese, on Thursday inaugurated a two-day international conference on “Tech based operations in the hospitality and tourism industry – sustainability; guest experience”. The event is being organised by the St. Joseph’s Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology in Pala in association with the City of Glasgow College, Scotland. James Godber, Deputy Chief of Mission, British Deputy High Commission was the chief guest while Leah Fox, dean, aviation management programme, Buckinghamshire New University delivered the keynote address. Vittorio Santoro, founder director of CAST Aliment in Italy, and Gary Maclean, national chef of Scotland, were the guest of honours. Students and faculty members from 23 colleges and three universities are participating.

Published - September 12, 2024 08:20 pm IST

