ADVERTISEMENT

International conference by Commonwealth Legal Education Association begins

Updated - August 17, 2024 08:17 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 07:49 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Supreme Court Judge B.R. Gavai inaugurates a two-day International conference on Law and Technology: Sustainable Transport, Tourism, and Technological Innovations, organised by the Commonwealth Legal Education Association, in Kumarakom on Saturday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

A two-day International conference on Law and Technology: Sustainable Transport, Tourism, and Technological Innovations, organised by the Commonwealth Legal Education Association, commenced in Kumarakom on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the event, Supreme Court Judge B.S. Gavai emphasised the importance of collaboration between the legislature, executive, and judiciary to achieve sustainable development. He highlighted the need to harness waterways to protect the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change. Justice Gavai said the outcomes of the conference would play a crucial role in shaping policies for sustainable development.

Rony Govinden, Chief Justice of the Republic of Seychelles, delivered the keynote address. He underscored the benefits of tourism in fostering local community development and cultural exchange, advocating for sustainable transportation solutions, including zero-emission options such as electric vehicles and bicycles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For tourism to be truly sustainable, its development and management must be grounded in respect for human rights,” said Mr. Govinden.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also emphasised the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing infrastructure challenges while preserving the environment. Additionally, he highlighted the need for ethical practices in tourism and stressed that water-based tourism offers unique opportunities to maintain ecological balance.

Supreme Court Judge Surya Kant presided over the event, which also saw contributions from prominent figures including R. Venkataramani, Attorney General for India, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Loknath Behera, Managing Director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited, delivered the vote of thanks.

The conference also pledged its support for the victims of the Wayanad landslide and promised contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the reconstruction of affected areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US