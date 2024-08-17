International conference by Commonwealth Legal Education Association begins

A two-day International conference on Law and Technology: Sustainable Transport, Tourism, and Technological Innovations, organised by the Commonwealth Legal Education Association, commenced in Kumarakom on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the event, Supreme Court Judge B.S. Gavai emphasised the importance of collaboration between the legislature, executive, and judiciary to achieve sustainable development. He highlighted the need to harness waterways to protect the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change. Justice Gavai said the outcomes of the conference would play a crucial role in shaping policies for sustainable development.

Rony Govinden, Chief Justice of the Republic of Seychelles, delivered the keynote address. He underscored the benefits of tourism in fostering local community development and cultural exchange, advocating for sustainable transportation solutions, including zero-emission options such as electric vehicles and bicycles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For tourism to be truly sustainable, its development and management must be grounded in respect for human rights,” said Mr. Govinden.

He also emphasised the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing infrastructure challenges while preserving the environment. Additionally, he highlighted the need for ethical practices in tourism and stressed that water-based tourism offers unique opportunities to maintain ecological balance.

Supreme Court Judge Surya Kant presided over the event, which also saw contributions from prominent figures including R. Venkataramani, Attorney General for India, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Loknath Behera, Managing Director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited, delivered the vote of thanks.

The conference also pledged its support for the victims of the Wayanad landslide and promised contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the reconstruction of affected areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.