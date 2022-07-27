International conference at RIT Kottayam

Three-day event to be held in virtual mode

The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology (RIT), Kottayam, is organising the second edition of the International Conference on Next Generation Intelligent Systems (ICNGIS 2022) here from July 29.

The three-day event, which will be held in the virtual mode, is organised in association with the IEEE Kerala Section and IEEE Industry Applications Society and the Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP) Phase II. Sheldon Williamson, Fellow, IEEE, and Professor, Ontario Tech University, Canada, will inaugurate the event, followed by a keynote lecture on ‘Smart data-driven health-conscious battery management system for e-mobility applications.’

The event, comprising five keynote sessions and three tutorial sessions, will feature eminent academicians and industry experts. As many as 117 research articles pertaining to next-generation intelligent systems will be presented during the conference by researchers from various countries.