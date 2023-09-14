HamberMenu
International conference at IIIT Kottayam

IIIT hosting international conference on Quantum Technologies, Communications, Computing, Hardware, and Embedded Systems Security.

September 14, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Information Technology Kottayam, an institution of national importance, is hosting an international conference on Quantum Technologies, Communications, Computing, Hardware, and Embedded Systems Security (iQ-CCHESS’23). The two-day long event is scheduled to begin on Friday.

An official statement said the event will bring together experts and thought leaders in their respective fields . Manoj Abraham, Assistant Director General of Police (Intelligence), and Prakash P., Inspector General of Police, are the chief guests.

The event will feature speakers from many international institutions such as the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, the Indian Institute of Technology, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. For more details, visit : http://iqcchess23.iiitkottayam.ac.in/

