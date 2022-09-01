International conclave on cancer from Friday

ADVERTISEMENT

The third MVR CANCON, a three-day international conclave on cancer organised by MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute, Kozhikode, will begin at Saptha Convention Centre at Sulthan Bathery on Friday.

Prof. Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Health Sciences, will inaugurate the conclave at 6.30 p.m. on the day.

The conclave is being organised in association with the Indian Medical Association, Indian Association of Paediatrics, Kerala Association of Surgical Oncology, and Association of Medical and Paediatric Oncology of Kerala.

Studies have shown that cancers being detected at an early stage are on the rise, so the forum aims to offer consensus on multidisciplinary team management for providing the most effective treatment, the organisers said.

Practising oncologists and specialists from across the world will handle sessions. The conclave will provide a platform for clinicians, researchers, and students to share information, the organisers added.