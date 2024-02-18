GIFT a SubscriptionGift
International conclave held in Kollam

February 18, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has called for a transformative shift in the education sector, placing a strong emphasis on human centric approach.

Speaking at the inauguration of an international conclave organised by ASAP Kerala and TKM Group of Institutions at TKM Engineering College, Mr. Balagopal underscored the need for adapting education to rapid global technological changes while maintaining a human-centric approach.

Eravipuram MLA M. Noushad, who presided over the function, said that several companies have entered into agreements with ASAP Kerala to offer jobs to approximately 3,000 individuals, pointing out the demand for skilled professionals in the field.

The conclave, attended by over a thousand students from Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Alappuzha districts, revealed abundant opportunities in the commerce sector. A panel discussion held at TKM Arts and Science College featured industry experts sharing their experiences and addressing students’ queries, providing insights into the field.

ASAP Kerala CMD Usha Titus delivered the keynote address. S. Ayoob, executive director, TKM Group of Institutions; Elizabeth Kolar, executive vice president, Surgent Group; Sean Mullen, senior director, strategic partnerships, Surgent Group; Janab Shahal Hassan Musaliar, chairman, TKM College Trust; and Anoop Ambika, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission were among those who attended the event.

