ADVERTISEMENT

International Children’s Film festival in Thrissur from Sept. 8

September 02, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Films from 15 countries will be screened at the International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK-2023) to be held in Thrissur from September 8 to 10.

The films will be screened at Screen 4 and 5 of INOX Cinema, Sobha City, and Bhavan’s auditorium, Thrissur. Countries such as France, Italy, Germany, Finland, Netherlands, Iran, Slovakia, Czech, Thailand and Russia will participate in the festival, according to the organisers.

The festival has been organised by the IFFT (International Film Festival of Thrissur), Bharathiya Vidhya Bhavan and Manappuram Group. FFSI (Federation of Film Societies of India) Keralam; KSFDC (Kerala State Film Development Corporation) and Kerala Chalachitra Academy are cooperating with the festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 17 films from across the world will be shown in the contemporary World Film category. Three films from Iran will be screened in the Country Focus category. Gandhi & Co (Gujarati); Our Home (Manipuri); TajMal (Marathi); Siruvan Samuel (Tamil); Guthlee Ladoo (Hindi); and Ottal (Malayalam) will be screened in the Indian Panorama Category.

Palotty 90’s Kids, which won Kerala State Award 2022; Kaadakalam; Naani; Bonamy (Best Children’s Movie award at the Kerala State Film awards, 2021); Momo in Dubai will be shown in Contemporary Malayalam category.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US