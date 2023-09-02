HamberMenu
International Children’s Film festival in Thrissur from Sept. 8

September 02, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Films from 15 countries will be screened at the International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK-2023) to be held in Thrissur from September 8 to 10.

The films will be screened at Screen 4 and 5 of INOX Cinema, Sobha City, and Bhavan’s auditorium, Thrissur. Countries such as France, Italy, Germany, Finland, Netherlands, Iran, Slovakia, Czech, Thailand and Russia will participate in the festival, according to the organisers.

The festival has been organised by the IFFT (International Film Festival of Thrissur), Bharathiya Vidhya Bhavan and Manappuram Group. FFSI (Federation of Film Societies of India) Keralam; KSFDC (Kerala State Film Development Corporation) and Kerala Chalachitra Academy are cooperating with the festival.

As many as 17 films from across the world will be shown in the contemporary World Film category. Three films from Iran will be screened in the Country Focus category. Gandhi & Co (Gujarati); Our Home (Manipuri); TajMal (Marathi); Siruvan Samuel (Tamil); Guthlee Ladoo (Hindi); and Ottal (Malayalam) will be screened in the Indian Panorama Category.

Palotty 90’s Kids, which won Kerala State Award 2022; Kaadakalam; Naani; Bonamy (Best Children’s Movie award at the Kerala State Film awards, 2021); Momo in Dubai will be shown in Contemporary Malayalam category.

