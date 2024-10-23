International Book Fest to target children

The third International Book Festival being organised by the Legislature Secretariat is expected to draw more children as it coincides with the State School Arts Festival in the State capital, Speaker A.N. Shamseer said here on Wednesday.

Speaking after inaugurating rhe logo and website of the book festival, he said discussions were on to involve major publishers and bring eminent writers. Book reviews, discussions and cultural events will be part of the event.

Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, Minister for Archives and Museums Kadannapally Ramachandran and MLAs KP Mohanan and G. Stephen were among those present.

