Internal divisions appear in Cong. again as KPCC cracks whip against parallel political activism

November 26, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) disciplinary committee has issued a whip to leaders to work within the party remit and not to undertake any campaign that the public might construe as a parallel political operation for oneupmanship.

Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, who heads the committee, sidestepped the question of whether the fiat targeted Shashi Tharoor, MP. He said the whip was a general directive.

Despite the bid to end factionalism, internal divisions seemed well and alive in the party. Some groups viewed Mr. Tharoor’s sally into State politics as a bid to upstage KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan. They sensed a well-entrenched bid to build pressure on the Congress leadership to accord Mr. Tharoor, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Thiruvananthapuram, a more prominent role in State politics.

In KPCC forums, the incumbent leadership reportedly claimed it had defeated historical odds to score over the ruling front in the recent local body byelections by bringing about a sharp focus on livelihood issues and government corruption. The leadership seemed worried that Mr. Tharoor’s “activism” could cause the party to lose sight of its political objectives and descend into factionalism, advantaging the ruling front.

The opinion of Congress leaders was deeply divided about whether Mr. Tharoor had embarked on a political campaign outside the party’s ambit and with scarce regard for organisational hierarchy.

Mr. Tharoor’s supporters felt he offered a transformative agenda that the Congress needed to recapture power at the Centre and the State. They claimed his foray into local politics had helped attract powerful groups with different political persuasions to the Congress tent in Kerala. For one, they pointed out that the Nair Service Society leadership invited Mr. Tharoor to speak at the Mannam Jayanti celebrations in January. Mr. Tharoor is also scheduled to meet Christian leaders and attend their functions in central Travancore.

The latest challenge for the KPCC is to author a tightly focussed message on the perceived failures of the Centre and State governments while placating various factions, including emergent ones, to prevent factionalism from taking centre stage in Congress politics in Kerala.