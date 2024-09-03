Chairperson of the Kerala Women’s Commission P. Sathidevi has said that Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) will be made mandatory in every movie set in the State. Inaugurating the two-day coastal camp organised by the Commission at Kadalundi here on Tuesday, she said that despite the Kerala High Court’s order to set up ICCs in every movie set, it is not being followed in most sets. The Women’s Commission will actively intervene in the matter to ensure that ICCs are formed in every set, she added.

“IPC 498 A ensures special protection to women in the country. The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 was brought in because the law was not followed. It was the gang rape incident in Delhi in 2012 that led to the formation of the Justice Verma Commission, giving form to the POSH Act (The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013). However, this act has not been implemented in the true sense even after 10 years,” she said.

Ms. Sathidevi said that domestic violence incidents were high in the coastal region. “There are several projects for the women in the coastal areas, but it is yet to be ascertained if the women get the benefits of such projects. They can seek the help of the Women’s Commission in such matters,” she added.

Kadalundi panchayat president B. Anusha presided over the camp. Representatives of various departments took part in the discussion that followed. The recommendations from the discussion will be compiled to form a report which the Commission plans to submit before the State government.

The chairperson visited several coastal homes in the region earlier, especially of bedridden and lonely women. A seminar on the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 will be held on the second day of the camp.

