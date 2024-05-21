GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Internal committee mandatory in workplaces: Kerala Women’s Commission

Institutions which fail to form such committees may have to pay a fine up to ₹50,000, says Kerala Women’s Commission member. Panel receives 67 complaints at a district-level sitting of the commission at Thrissur Town Hall

Published - May 21, 2024 08:11 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Women’s Commission member Indira Raveendran hearing complaints at a district-level sitting of the commission at Thrissur Town Hall on Tuesday.

Kerala Women’s Commission member Indira Raveendran hearing complaints at a district-level sitting of the commission at Thrissur Town Hall on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

It is compulsory for every institution to form Internal Complaints Committees and physical, mental, and sexual harassment faced by the women at workplaces should be addressed primarily by such committees, Indira Raveendran, member of Kerala Women’s Commission, has said.

She was speaking after hearing complaints at the district-level sitting of the commission at Thrissur Town Hall on Tuesday.

“While considering a complaint of a head teacher of an aided school who was attacked by a male teacher in the school and a PTA member, we came to know that internal committee was not formed in the school,” she said.

Internal committee instructed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (PoSH) should be formed to protect women at workplaces. Though women’s panel conduct workshops and seminars on PoSH Act, internal committees are not formed in private and public sector institutions. Institutions which fail to form such committees may have to pay a fine up to ₹50,000, she noted.

Elderly parents

The panel observed that it has been getting many complaints about children who are not taking proper care of their elderly parents. Such complaints should be submitted at the maintenance tribunal.

Alcohol and drug addiction is ruining family relations. Cruelty against parents by children, marital discord, and harassment at workplaces constitute the majority of complaints received by the panel, she said.

In all, 67 complaints were received by the panel. As many as 17 complaints were solved at the sitting. Five were forwarded for police report.

