Internal audit begins in Civil Supplies offices
Process will cover nine offices in Kozhikode district
Kozhikode
D. Sajith Babu, Commissioner of Civil Supplies, on Monday opened the department’s special internal audit for clearing pending files in Kozhikode district. Officials said the audit would cover nine offices in Kozhikode district.
They said it was part of the measures to make civil supplies offices transparent in its operations. The auditing process would draw to a close on March 31, they said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.