Internal audit begins in Civil Supplies offices

Process will cover nine offices in Kozhikode district

D. Sajith Babu, Commissioner of Civil Supplies, on Monday opened the department’s special internal audit for clearing pending files in Kozhikode district. Officials said the audit would cover nine offices in Kozhikode district.

They said it was part of the measures to make civil supplies offices transparent in its operations. The auditing process would draw to a close on March 31, they said.