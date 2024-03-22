ADVERTISEMENT

Interim V-C takes charge at Sanskrit University

March 22, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

K.K. Geethakumary, who was appointed as interim Vice-Chancellor of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, assumed charge on Friday.

She was received by Unnikrishnan P., Registrar, at the main campus of the university in Kalady near here. She was serving as Professor of Sanskrit at Calicut University. She started her teaching career as lecturer at the Department of Sahithya at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in 1994.

She was faculty at the Tirur regional campus of the university before joining Calicut University as Reader in 2004, according to a communication. She has a teaching experience of nearly three decades and had earned her doctorate from the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, it said.

