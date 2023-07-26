ADVERTISEMENT

Interim stay on Youth Congress elections in State

July 26, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal Munsiff Court-1 in Kozhikode, on Wednesday, has granted an interim injunction order until further notice restraining the Kerala faction of the Indian Youth Congress from conducting and completing the election to the various posts in the Assembly constituencies, district and State level, holding it as a violation of the constitution of the Indian Youth Congress.

The order comes in the wake of a petition filed by two Youth Congress workers Shahabas from Kuttiyil Thazham and Siyadh from Odumbra, Kozhikode, who alleged that the elections were being carried out without a proper voters’ list.

None of the eight defendants in the case, including Youth Congress State President and MLA Shafi Parambil, turned up for the hearing on Wednesday.

The court noted that the elections, if held, could cause irreparable loss and injury to the petitioners and hence the injunction order. The petitioners were represented by advocates Muneer Ahmed, Mudasser Ahmed and Shan.

