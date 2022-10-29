Interim injunction against ‘Kantara’ song

The court has banned use of the song in any capacity without the permission of ‘Thaikkudam Bridge’

A poster of the Kannada film Kantara. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kozhikode District Sessions court has imposed an interim injunction order against using the song ‘Varaha Roopam’ in the recently released Kannada movie ‘Kantara’. The order comes in the wake of a petition filed by the popular band Kerala-based ‘Thaikkudam Bridge’ alleging copyright violation. The order bans the makers of the movie, including the producer, director, and music director, besides OTT platforms, music channels, websites, and YouTube from using the song without the permission of the Thaikkudam Bridge band. The band was represented by Sathish Moorthy, an advocate who practises in the Supreme Court of India. The order comes against the backdrop of an ongoing controversy that the song ‘Varaha Roopam’ was too similar to the popular number ‘Navarasam’ by the Thaikkudam Bridge band. However, the director of the movie, Rishabh Shetty, negated the allegations at Kochi recently claiming that there was no violation of copyright. However, he admitted that he was familiar with the song ‘Navarasam’ and was inspired by it.



