Interim Budget a big disappointment for Kerala, says Balagopal

February 01, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s 2024-25 interim Budget has nothing in it to boost the national economy, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal said on Thursday. For Kerala, in particular, the Budget is a “big disappointment”, he said.

The Budget has not protected the interests of the people. Its contents seem more like a “copy-paste” of past announcements, Mr. Balagopal said.

It lacks constructive announcements for creating jobs, increasing the income of people or arresting inflation. The interim Budget should have featured a stimulus package to overcome the recession-like situation and enliven the economy, Mr. Balagopal said.

The Minister also drew ammunition from the Budget estimates, which he said revealed the double standards of the BJP government on issues such as borrowings, for long a sore point in Centre-State relations. The Union government, which has been frowning on borrowings made by Kerala, had borrowings (₹16,85,494 crore) accounting for about 36% of its total receipts of ₹47,65,768 crore, he said.

Further, 25% of the total expenditure had been earmarked for interest payments (₹11,90,440 crore), he said. “The Budget documents also show that uncollected tax arrears stand at ₹21,30,407 crore, of which ₹9,08,430 crore is in the ‘non-disputed’ category,” he said.

On the decision to continue the ₹1-lakh crore special assistance scheme for States for capital expenditure, Mr. Balagopal said the Union government had denied it to Kerala last time citing the State’s reluctance to toe the line on “branding” of various schemes.

The State’s long-pending demand that the shareable portion of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from the current 50:50 ratio to 60:40 in favour of the States also remained unattended, he said.

