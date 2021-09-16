Interests of State, electricity consumers will be protected, says Commission

‘Sale of surplus power a practical measure aimed at benefiting consumers’

The regulations for determining electricity tariffs will be finalised by keeping the best interests of the State and consumers in mind, Preman Dinaraj, Chairman, Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC), said on Wednesday.

Mr. Dinaraj was speaking at a hearing held by the Commission on the draft KSERC (Terms and Conditions for Determination of Tariff) Regulations, 2021.

The Commission chairman rejected the allegation that certain provisions in the draft were supportive of the bid for privatisation in the State’s power sector. Such a view, Mr. Dinaraj said, was totally incorrect.

Power sector unions had been critical of a draft provision pertaining to the sale of surplus power by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) saying that it was designed to help private industries and would harm the state-run KSEB. The Commission chairman defended the provision, describing it as a practical measure aimed at benefiting consumers in the State.

The KSERC (Terms and Conditions for Determination of Tariff) Regulations, 2021, will be finalised within the framework of the State’s policies and by balancing the interests of the KSEB and electricity consumers, he said.

The draft will be finalised by taking into account the opinions and suggestions made by various stakeholders at the hearing, Mr. Dinaraj said.