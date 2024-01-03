GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Interest rates for deposits in Kerala’s cooperative sector to be hiked

On deposits of terms up to one year, the interest rate will go up by 0.50% and on those above one year by 0.75%, said Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan after a meeting of top functionaries in Kerala’s cooperative sector

January 03, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Government on January 3 (Wednesday) decided to hike the interest rates for deposits in the Kerala Bank and primary cooperative societies in the State.

On deposits of terms up to one year, the interest rate will go up by 0.50% and on those above one year by 0.75%, Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan said after a meeting of top functionaries in the State’s cooperative sector.

The new rates will come into effect from January 10, 2024 coinciding with a deposit mobilisation drive lasting from January 10 to February 10. The rates were last revised in February 2023.

The revised rates for deposits in primary cooperative societies are as follows (old rates in brackets):

15-45 days: 6% (6%), 46-90 days : 6.50% (6.50%), 91-179 days: 7.50% (7%), 180-364 days: 7.75% (7.25%), one year to two years: 9% (8.25%), and above two years: 8.75% (8%).

The new rates for deposits in the Kerala Bank are as follows (old rates in brackets):

15-45 days: 5.50% (5.50%), 46-90 days: 6% (6%), 91-179 days: 6.75% (6.25%), 180-364 days: 7.25% (6.75%), one year to two years: 8% (7.25%), and above two years: 7.75% (7%).

Deposit mobilisation drive from Jan. 10

The Cooperation department has set ₹9,000 crore as the target for a deposit mobilisation drive which will be on from January 10 to February 10. Mr. Vasavan will launch the drive in Thiruvananthapuram on January 10.

Primary cooperative banks have a target of ₹7,250 crore, Kerala Bank ₹1,750 crore and Kerala State Cooperative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank (KSCARD), ₹150 crore. The banks have been asked to mobilise 30% of the deposits in the current account and savings account categories.

The department hopes to mobilise ₹900 crore from Malappuram and ₹800 crore from Kozhikode – the districts with the biggest targets – during the drive.

The month-long campaign is aimed at attracting the younger generation to the cooperative sector in addition to achieving the aim of having at least one cooperative bank account in every household.

One-time settlement scheme extended till Jan. 31

The Navakeraleeyam one-time settlement scheme that was launched on November 1 in the cooperative sector will continue till January 31, Mr. Vasavan said.

The scheme was announced to help people who have defaulted on repayment of loans taken from cooperative institutions.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.