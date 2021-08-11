Interest-free loans under Navajeevan project

Thiruvananthapuram

11 August 2021 00:36 IST

Scheme to provide means of livelihood to those above 50

The Labour Department will implement Navajeevan, a project to provide a means of livelihood to those in the 50-65 age group, Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty has said.

Responding to the discussion on demand for grants in the revised Budget for the current financial year, the Minister said those in the 50-65 age group who have registered themselves in employment exchanges but are unable to find jobs will be given interest-free loans to start self-employment ventures as part of Navajeevan.

Widows who have registered with the exchanges but have no jobs and belong to the below-the-poverty line category, unmarried above the age of 30, unmarrried mother belonging to the Scheduled Tribes, physically challenged women, those with bed-ridden or sick husbands are being given a loan of ₹50,000 to start self-employment ventures, he said.

The Karmachari project was intended to provide employment opportunities along with education to students. Those in Class IX or XI would be provided with two hours of work in public sector units, cooperative institutions, or commercial establishments for 25 Saturdays in a year in return for wages.

The Minister also said that a career development centre would be started in the Kovalam and Vizhinjam areas for school and college students.