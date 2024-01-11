Interdisciplinary research key for attaining sustainable development goals: Ajayaghosh

January 11, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Scientist A. Ajayaghosh has emphasised the importance of interdisciplinary science and technology in achieving the sustainable development goals.

The major goals of clean air, water, energy, low emission, and energy conservation could be achieved through advanced scientific and technological innovations, he added.

He was delivering the keynote address at the International Conference on Advances in Interdisciplinary Nanoscience (ICAINS-24) that got underway at the Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Ajayaghosh, an honorary Professor of Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) and J.C. Bose National Fellow, elaborated on the growing relevance of smart windows that are considered as one of the best ways to save electricity. It is known to be effective in tackling the problems associated with the use of air conditioners and the resultant environmental pollution.

Thermochromic smart windows (which are known to regulate indoor solar irradiation by tinting the window) help in regulating temperature. Such materials, he said, are created by manipulating the structure of polymers. Chemists have been in constant pursuit of better materials to improve the efficiency of smart windows, Dr. Ajayaghosh pointed out.

Director of Collegiate Education Sudhir K. inaugurated the three-day event. College Principal Anuradha V.K. presided over the inaugural session. Vice-Principal Anila J.S., heads of departments Bosco Lawrence (Botany), Viju Kumar V.G. (Chemistry), Deepthi N. Rajendran (Physics), and Sajeeb Khan A. (Zoology), conference coordinator Sheeba M.S. and joint coordinator Sheemol V.N. also spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.