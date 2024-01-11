GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Interdisciplinary research key for attaining sustainable development goals: Ajayaghosh

January 11, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Scientist A. Ajayaghosh presenting a book launched in connection with a conference on ‘Advances in Interdisciplinary Nanoscience’ to Government College for Women Principal Anuradha V.K. in the presence of the Director of Collegiate Education Sudhir K. in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Scientist A. Ajayaghosh presenting a book launched in connection with a conference on ‘Advances in Interdisciplinary Nanoscience’ to Government College for Women Principal Anuradha V.K. in the presence of the Director of Collegiate Education Sudhir K. in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Scientist A. Ajayaghosh has emphasised the importance of interdisciplinary science and technology in achieving the sustainable development goals.

The major goals of clean air, water, energy, low emission, and energy conservation could be achieved through advanced scientific and technological innovations, he added.

He was delivering the keynote address at the International Conference on Advances in Interdisciplinary Nanoscience (ICAINS-24) that got underway at the Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

Dr. Ajayaghosh, an honorary Professor of Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) and J.C. Bose National Fellow, elaborated on the growing relevance of smart windows that are considered as one of the best ways to save electricity. It is known to be effective in tackling the problems associated with the use of air conditioners and the resultant environmental pollution.

Thermochromic smart windows (which are known to regulate indoor solar irradiation by tinting the window) help in regulating temperature. Such materials, he said, are created by manipulating the structure of polymers. Chemists have been in constant pursuit of better materials to improve the efficiency of smart windows, Dr. Ajayaghosh pointed out.

Director of Collegiate Education Sudhir K. inaugurated the three-day event. College Principal Anuradha V.K. presided over the inaugural session. Vice-Principal Anila J.S., heads of departments Bosco Lawrence (Botany), Viju Kumar V.G. (Chemistry), Deepthi N. Rajendran (Physics), and Sajeeb Khan A. (Zoology), conference coordinator Sheeba M.S. and joint coordinator Sheemol V.N. also spoke.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.