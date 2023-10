October 10, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The 43rd edition of Bishop Vayalil Tournament has begun at St. Thomas College, Pala. Started in 1975, it is the first inter-collegiate volleyball tournament in Kerala. The event took off to a start with an exhibition match between the college alumni team led by Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine and Anthyalam Sixes led by Pala legislator Mani C Kappen. The event, in which 12 teams are participating, will draw to a close on Thursday.