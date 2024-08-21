Inter-State search on for Assamese girl missing in Kerala capital

The Kerala Police have launched an inter-State search for a 13-year-old Assamese girl who was reported missing by her parents from their house in the Kazhakuttam police station limits on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram.

They have also sought the help of their counterparts in Tamil Nadu, particularly the Kanyakumari district police, to aid in the search.

According to the police, the teenager has been missing since Tuesday (August 20, 2024). She was last seen on a train bound for Bengaluru via Kanyakumari. A co-passenger surreptitiously photographed the girl on her mobile phone camera after she found something amiss in a child travelling alone without an adult escort. The passenger disembarked from the train at Neyyattinkara and alerted the police.

The police suspect that the girl fled home after a quarrel with her parents. The Assamese family of migrant workers had rented the house in the locality last month.

