ADVERTISEMENT

Inter-State search on for Assamese girl missing in Kerala capital

Published - August 21, 2024 12:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Teenager missing since Tuesday. She was last seen on a train bound for Bengaluru via Kanyakumari

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Police have launched an inter-State search for a 13-year-old Assamese girl who was reported missing by her parents from their house in the Kazhakuttam police station limits on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. 

ADVERTISEMENT

They have also sought the help of their counterparts in Tamil Nadu, particularly the Kanyakumari district police, to aid in the search.  

According to the police, the teenager has been missing since Tuesday (August 20, 2024). She was last seen on a train bound for Bengaluru via Kanyakumari. A co-passenger surreptitiously photographed the girl on her mobile phone camera after she found something amiss in a child travelling alone without an adult escort. The passenger disembarked from the train at Neyyattinkara and alerted the police. 

The police suspect that the girl fled home after a quarrel with her parents. The Assamese family of migrant workers had rented the house in the locality last month. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US