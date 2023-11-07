Inter-state gang of thieves busted

November 07, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Pathanamthitta district police have busted an inter-state gang of thieves, who broke into a textile shop in Adoor town and decamped with valuables worth ₹3 lakh.

The arrested have been identified as Rahul Singh, 29 , his brother Om Prakash, 51 and Angoor, 29, all natives of Uttar Pradesh

“The accused entered the textile shop by breaking open its roof late on October 18. The thieves climbed to the roof of the five-storey building through the pipes on its backside and gained an entry by removing the roof sheet and drilling open the wall. The soon decamped with the cash and some clothes and the theft came to light when the shop employees reached the shop on October 19 morning,” said an official.

On an alert, a team led by the Dy.SP R. Jayaraj visited the spot and collected the evidence including the CCTV visuals. As a follow up investigation suggested that the thieves had moved to Kollam and stayed in a lodge near the Kollam railway station. The police, while conducting the inquiry based on their address, traced their original location to Delhi-UP belt and found that the accused kept continuously travelled by trains to various parts of the country. The police later traced their current location to Puliyangudi in Tamil Nadu and recorded their arrest.

A preliminary investigation has pointed to the gang’s involvement in similar thefts reported from different parts of the country. Rahul, king pin of the racket, used to involve different people in each theft while his brother, Om Prakash, was tasked to identify and collect information on the various business establishment in the pretext of belt sales. The accused were produced before a magistrate

