Inter-State burglar gang held

The police arrested a three-member inter-State burglar gang here on Monday.

Nandakumar, 22, and Marimuthu, 27, both from Erode, and Manikandan, 28, from Tirupur, were arrested by the Kasaba police in connection with a case of car theft from Chandranagar here.

The police said Nandakumar and Marimuthu were wanted in several burglary cases. They used to come on bikes and break into shops along the National Highway at night. The police said Manikandan was an agent involved in selling the loot.

The police zeroed in on the three men after examining surveillance TV footage. Nandakumar is an accused in eight theft and robbery cases in Tamil Nadu.