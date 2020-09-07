Kerala

Inter-State BonD service from today

Staff Reporter PALAKKAD 07 September 2020 23:49 IST
Updated: 07 September 2020 23:49 IST

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will launch its first inter-State BonD (buses on demand) service from here to Coimbatore on Tuesday.

KSRTC executive director (north zone) C.V. Rajendran will flag off the service here in the morning.

The service will be for government and private sector employees. The bus will leave Palakkad at 8 a.m. and will leave from Coimbatore at 5.15 p.m.

The BonD passengers should have an e-pass for travel.

