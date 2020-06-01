Inter-district services likely in Kerala

The Transport department has favoured resuming inter-district services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and private stage carriers.

A high-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister, A. K. Saseendran here on Monday decided not to commence Inter-State services now in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases following the influx in arrivals via State borders, airports and railway stations.

The fares for the inter-district services will go up as in the case of intra-district services that have already commenced from May 20. Only 50% of the sanctioned load will be allowed in the inter-district services. Commuters will not be allowed to stand and travel. Face masks will be compulsory for all travellers.

The fares will be notified once Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gives the approval. Official sources said the department has commenced steps for preparing the note for fare revision.

The minimum fare in ordinary buses were hiked from ₹8 to ₹12 and subsequent km from 70 paise to ₹1.10 to offset the operational loss due to social distancing norms.