Inter-district buses to be back on road soon

The government has decided to allow the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and private stage carriers to operate inter-district services soon, to withdraw the hike in fare of ordinary bus services and to remove the seating restrictions on them. A decision on seating stipulations and fare of inter-district services will be taken only after a meeting on Tuesday.

With this, passengers will be allowed to sit on all seats on ordinary buses. Earlier, only one person could sit on a seat meant for two persons and only two persons were allowed to sit on seats meant for three. The minimum fare in ordinary buses of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private stage carriers will be ₹8 from Tuesday, reduced from ₹12.

Two in autos

Inter-district travel in private cars is also permitted but there should be only three passengers in addition to the driver. In the case of autorickshaws, the number of travellers should not exceed two.

The government would place containment zones under ‘curfew’. It would severely curtail the movement of people and vehicles in such epidemic hotspots. Citizens in such localities should remain indoors and venture only for medical emergencies or in the event of the death of a close relative. However, they have to get the prior clearance of the local Station House Officer in writing.

Following Monday’s decision, KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director M.P. Dinesh issued orders asking unit officers to levy the old bus fare from June 2 and withdraw the seating restrictions. However, passengers will not be allowed to stand and travel on buses. They will have to wear masks and services will be restricted as night curfew is in force in the country from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Private buses

Lawrence Babu, chairman of the Joint Action Council of Bus Owners, said a decision would be taken after consultations since the private buses were still incurring losses. The government’s move comes in the wake of the Union Ministry’s guidelines for phased reopening (Unlock I) that allows unrestricted movement of goods and persons in the inter-State and intra-State corridors. The State Transport Department has favoured the resumption of inter-district services. However, a high-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran on Monday decided not to commence inter-State services.

Liquor sale

The Excise Department has allowed private clubs with FL4 permit to sell liquor to resume the sale of alcohol as takeaways to members from Tuesday. Satyajit Rajan, Additional Chief Secretary, Excise, said in his order that clubs could sell liquor only to registered members. They should not allow consumption of alcohol on their premises. Moreover, the clubs could charge members only the MRP rate fixed by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation. Not more than five members should be allowed in the club at a time.