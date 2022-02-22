Kerala

Inter-collegiate elocution competition

The Dr. N. Jayadevan Foundation, in association with the Department of Politics, Sree Narayana College, is conducting an inter-collegiate elocution competition in connection with the sixth death anniversary of N. Jayadevan, former faculty and noted orator. The State-level competition will be held from 10 a.m. on March 4. For more details and registration, contact 9916838947 or 9497361616.


