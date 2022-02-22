Inter-collegiate elocution competition
The Dr. N. Jayadevan Foundation, in association with the Department of Politics, Sree Narayana College, is conducting an inter-collegiate elocution competition in connection with the sixth death anniversary of N. Jayadevan, former faculty and noted orator. The State-level competition will be held from 10 a.m. on March 4. For more details and registration, contact 9916838947 or 9497361616.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.