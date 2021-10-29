KeralaIDUKKI 29 October 2021 20:00 IST
Intent on new Mullaperiyar dam, says Kerala Minister
The State government will go ahead with plans to construct a new dam at Mullaperiyar, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.
After visiting flood relief camps here on Friday, the Minister said the Chief Minister had already said that a new dam was the only solution to the Mullaperiyar issue. The government would ensure water to Tamil Nadu while protecting those living downstream of Mullaperiyar dam, he said.
