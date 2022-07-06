Intensity of rain likely to relent

But isolated heavy showers to continue

Following a rough weather alert, no fishing boats left the Vellail harbour in Kozhikode for work on Wednesday. The alert issued by the Indian National Ocean Information Services will restrict fishing activities till Thursday midnight. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

But isolated heavy showers to continue

The heavy rain that lashed central and north Kerala for the past few days may abate slightly from Thursday due to the weakening of the low pressure area that lies over Kutch and neighbourhood.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the State except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathnamthitta districts on Thursday warning of isolated heavy rain.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Vellarikkundu in Kasaragod district recorded the highest rainfall of 15 cm, followed by Maddikai 14 cm, Hosdurg 13 cm, and Chemberi in Kannur, Padinjarathara Dam in Wayanad and Munnar 10 cm each.

The weather bulletin issued by the IMD said the low pressure area now lies over Kutch and the neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to move further westwards and become less marked by Thursday.

However, the monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. Its western end is very likely to shift gradually northwards from Thursday. Further, the off-shore trough at mean sea level runs from the Gujarat coast to the Karnataka coast and a cyclonic circulation lies over north Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh in lower tropospheric levels. Under the combined effect of these weather systems, moderate to isolated heavy rain is likely to continue in the State till July 10.