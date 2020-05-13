Kerala

Intensify preventive measures against COVID-19, local bodies in Kannur told

The District Planning Committee (DPC) has directed local bodies to intensify preventive activities against COVID-19 in the wake of arrival of expatriates and people stranded in other States to the district.

DPC chairman and District Panchayat president K.V. Sumesh suggested that local body secretaries submit a daily report on the activities to the deputy director of panchayat. He was speaking at a meeting held on Thursday.

A team comprising local body head, secretary, primary health centre officer and a police officer will be appointed. They would meet every day to discuss the situation in their respective areas, he said.

Officials should regularly visit homes of quarantined persons to ensure strict compliance of norms, he said.

Announcements should be made in panchayat and municipality-level on May 15 and 16 to create awareness about the quarantine procedure.

The meeting also directed local body secretaries to submit to the deputy director of panchayat a list of guest workers who are keen to return home.

